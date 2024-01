The much-awaited day has finally arrived. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Shetty have taken off to Ayodhya to grace ...

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious importance, and the presence of these beloved celebrities only adds to the excitement and joy surrounding the event. It's a testament to the unity and love that people have for Lord Ram and his teachings.