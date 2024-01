The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a sacred ritual where the deities are invoked and installed in the temple.

[Randeep Hooda, known for his incredible acting prowess, and Lin Laishram, a talented actress, are joining the gathering of devotees and dignitaries in Ayodhya to witness this historic ceremony. Their presence adds a touch of glamour and excitement to the proceedings. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a sacred ritual where the deities are invoked and installed in the temple. It symbolizes the divine presence and sanctity of the place of worship. It's a moment of immense significance, not just for the couple, but for millions of people who have eagerly awaited the completion of the Ram Mandir. As Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram embark on this spiritual journey, their presence serves as a testament to the unity and inclusiveness of our diverse nation. It's heartening to see people from different walks of life coming together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

