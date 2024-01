Rajinikanth, known for his charismatic personality and immense talent, has captivated audiences across the nation with his incredible performances. His ...

Rajinikanth, known for his charismatic personality and immense talent, has captivated audiences across the nation with his incredible performances. His presence in Ayodhya adds an extra touch of star power to the already momentous occasion. As Rajinikanth arrives in Ayodhya, he is greeted with immense love and warmth from the people. The grand welcome is a testament to the admiration and respect that the superstar commands. The Ram Mandir Inauguration holds deep significance for millions of people, and Rajinikanth's presence further amplifies the unity and diversity of our country. It's heartening to witness people from different regions and industries coming together to celebrate this joyous moment.