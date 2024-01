Vindu Dara Singh and Rakesh Bedi, two talented actors, came to Ayodhya to participate in Ayodhya ki Ramlila. Ayodhya is ...

Vindu Dara Singh and Rakesh Bedi, two talented actors, came to Ayodhya to participate in Ayodhya ki Ramlila. Ayodhya is known for its rich heritage and the Ramayana holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Speaking of Ayodhya, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the beautification of the city and the construction of the Ram temple. It's a topic that has sparked controversy and divided opinions. While some people are excited about the progress being made, others have concerns and reservations about the construction process. It's unfortunate to hear that some people who were invited to Ayodhya are not coming. Sometimes, personal commitments or other factors can prevent people from attending events, even if they were initially invited. Watch the video to know more.