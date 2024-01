The Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious significance, and the inauguration is a momentous occasion for the entire nation.

Vivek Oberoi and Madhur Bhandarkar are all set to jet-off to Ayodhya to attend this special event. Fans are thrilled to see these talented personalities being a part of this historic occasion. It's amazing to see celebrities coming forward to show their support and be a part of such significant events. The excitement is palpable as Ayodhya prepares for the grand celebration. The construction of the Ram Mandir and the beautification of Ayodhya have been a topic of discussion and controversy for a long time. Despite some people not attending the event, the enthusiasm and devotion of those present are truly remarkable. The Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious significance, and the inauguration is a momentous occasion for the entire nation. It's a reminder of the timeless values and teachings of Lord Ram, which are still relevant today.