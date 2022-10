Fans are calling Ram Setu the perfect Diwali gift, and fans are calling Akshay Kumar Bollywood's Indiana Jones. Watch out for the feedback and a rating from the fans. Watch out for the full public review and check out the reactions. Watch video.

Ram Setu Public Review: Akshay Kumar's starrer Ram Setu was released this Diwali. Akshay Kumar played the role of an archaeologist in the movie. The story of the movie will stick you with the movie. After an age, Akshay Kumar has done good work, which was liked and appreciated by the audiences. Fans are calling Ram Setu the perfect Diwali gift, and fans are calling Akshay Kumar Bollywood's Indiana Jones. Fans also said that the entry scene of Khiladi Kumar was one of the highlights of the film. Abhishek Sharma has done a fantastic job, which was liked by the fans. The movie got good feedback and a rating from the fans. Watch out for the full public review and check out the reactions. Watch video.