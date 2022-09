Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the teaser of his much-awaited movie 'Ram Setu'. Let's check out the video to know more.

Ram Setu Teaser Out: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the teaser of his much-awaited movie 'Ram Setu'. In the movie, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in the lead roles. In the teaser, the look of Akshay Kumar was very intense. The movie will be released in the theatre on October 25, 2022. Nushrratt Bharuccha also took social media to share the teaser of Ram Setu. In this video, we are going to show a glimpse of the film Ram Setu's teaser. Watch Video.