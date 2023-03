Rana Naidu: Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his first meeting with Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati for their web series

Rana Naidu is an upcoming dark thriller web series headlined by Rana Daggubati. The Netflix series is an official adaptation of the American series titled Ray Donovan. In an exclusive conversation with us, the star cast spoke of their series, their experience of working with Telugu superstars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, and more. Abhishek Banerjee who plays an important role in the show opened up on his first meeting with Rana Daggubati. The new Netflix show features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sushant Singh in the lead role. Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix on 10th March 2023. Watch the video interview to know what Abhishek Banerjee has to say more.