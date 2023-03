Abhishek Banerjee of Rana Naidu shares the tip he received from Venkatesh Daggubati to sustain a long career in the industry

Rana Naidu is a dark crime thriller series streaming on Netflix. It stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Abhishek Banerjee, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh in the lead role. The series received mixed reviews, while some loved the show others voiced against the explicit content. The series shows the complicated world of Bollywood celebrities and Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver but when his father releases from prison his life becomes a mess. Venkatesh Daggubati plays the father's role and Abhishek Banerjee shared the tip he received from the superstar while working together on the Netflix series. Watch the interview to know what Abhishek Banerjee has to say about Venkatesh Daggubatti.