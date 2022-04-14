Ranbir-Alia wedding : Ahead of her wedding, let's take a sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's Juhu House – Watc

videos

We are here to give you a sneak peak into Alia Bhatt's Juhu apartment. Alia bought the house back in 2017. The house has bright, vibrant and white walls, lit up space and an open window which is indeed a dreamhouse for anyone and everyone.

Toshi Tiwari   |    April 14, 2022 4:31 PM IST

Alia Bhatt home tour: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all set to marry each other on 14th of April. The fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to tie knot soon. Amid all these wedding news, we are here to give you a sneak peak into Alia Bhatt's Juhu apartment. Alia bought the house back in 2017. The house has bright, vibrant and white walls, lit up space and an open window which is indeed a dreamhouse for anyone and everyone. Let us take a look at her luxurious home.

