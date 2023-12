Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their adorable little munchkin Raha Kapoor were recently snapped at the airport, creating quite a ...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their adorable little munchkin Raha Kapoor were recently snapped at the airport, creating quite a buzz among fans and paparazzi alike. The trio looked absolutely stunning as they made their way through the airport, all set for their New Year getaway. As they walked hand in hand, the family exuded warmth and happiness, radiating an air of excitement for the upcoming New Year celebrations. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as they caught glimpses of their favorite Bollywood stars at the airport.

The paparazzi were quick to capture these precious moments, and the pictures have been making waves on social media. Alia Bhatt gave birth to a lovely baby girl who was named Raha Kapoor. Everyone was eagerly waiting for Raha's face reveal. Finally, on the day of Christmas, Raha Kapoor's face has been revealed and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have revealed the face of baby Raha Kapoor. Baby Raha was spotted at Christmas brunch. Fans from all over the world are gushing over this beautiful family and eagerly awaiting more updates from their New Year getaway.