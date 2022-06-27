Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy two months after their wedding; say, ‘Our baby is coming soon’

Brahmastra and Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce the pregnancy. Both of them tied the knot in a closed ceremony on the 14th of April 2022. Watch the video now.

Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy: Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on the 14th of April 2022, and the couple announced their pregnancy after 2 months of marriage. Alia Bhatt recently shared her picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and wrote 'Our baby. ..coming soon ' Let us tell you that on this post of Alia Bhatt, she is getting very good comments and everyone is wishing the couple. The fans of Ranbir and Alia are very happy with this news and are sharing their happiness in the comments section. Well, it remains to be seen what effect this news will have on Alia's shooting dates and how she will try to manage it. Let us tell you that the trailer of soon-to-be father Ranbir Kapoor's movie Shamshera was released recently and Ranbir Kapoor's look is getting a positive response. Not only this, you will soon see this couple coming together in their next movie Brahmastra. Bollywood Life wishes Ranbir and Alia all the very best. Do watch the video for more information.