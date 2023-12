As much as the marriage of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was in the news, the pregnancy of ...

As much as the marriage of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was in the news, the pregnancy of the actress was also in the headlines. Alia Bhatt gave birth to a lovely baby girl who was named Raha Kapoor. Everyone was eagerly waiting for Raha's face reveal. Finally, on the day of Christmas, Raha Kapoor's face has been revealed and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have revealed the face of baby Raha Kapoor. Baby Raha was spotted at Christmas brunch. In the video, Alia Bhatt is spotted in a red printed frock dress while the baby is wearing a cute white and pink dress. While the cuteness of the actress is worth seeing, Ranbir Kapoor is looking handsome in a denim jacket. For more information please watch the video