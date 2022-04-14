videos

KGF Chapter 2 Public Review: Fans go crazy over Yash's film; check out the amazing and exciting reactions

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The moment RK went down his knees, took Alia in his arms and made their relationship official – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor– Alia Bhatt Wedding: From crushing on him at the age of 11 to tying the knot; Here's a complete timeline of RaAlia relationship – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni arrive for the Haldi ceremony - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and more celebs from team bride and groom arrive for the pheras – Watch

Bollywood's most adorable couple Ranbir and Alia's wedding rituals have started with a full swing. Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others were snapped at the wedding venue.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 14, 2022 3:37 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding: Bollywood's most adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding ritual has begun with full swing. From Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor to Alia's Mom Soni Razdan, the Bhatt clan and Kapoor clan were spotted at the wedding venue. Ayan Mukherjee, Karan Johar, and other big celebrities were snapped as well. Watch exclusive footage of the guest arriving at the venue and much more.

