Karan Johar hosted a star-studded dinner party at his residence which saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

Bollywood stars catch up over dinner at Karan Johar's house: Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party at his residence on Monday evening, which was graced by a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur among other. Lovebirds Malaika and Arjun arrived in the same car. They were at their casual best. Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also spotted arriving for the party. They came in separate cars. Watch Entertainment Videos.