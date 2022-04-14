Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: After Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh steal the show with their cute looks - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh snapped at the venue. Have a look at the video.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot today in the presence of thier family and friends. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh attended the wedding. Saif Ali Khan along with Taimur were snapped leaving the venue just after the wedding. Jeh was seen co-ordinating his outfit with mom Kareena Kapoor. Both of them were snapped in pink. Taimur and Jeh was looking extremely cute in the video. Have a look at the video and know more.