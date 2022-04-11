videos

Watch Next

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party guest list is out ! Ayan Mukherjee to Arjun Kapoor will join the party— Watch

Videos

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun's net worth, income, car collection will shock you – Watch

Videos

Shahid Kapoor to Tejasswi Prakash: 3 celebs who have recently bought luxurious cars – Watch Video

Videos

Jackie Chan birthday special: Lesser known facts of The Kung Fu Master will leave you stunned

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt wedding: Brahmastra couple's combined net worth, car collection and more will amaze you

Bollywood's most adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon tie the knot, in today's video we are going to tell you about the combined net worth of both.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 11, 2022 7:33 PM IST

Ranbir- Alia Combined Net Worth: According to the reports, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon tie the knot. Both the actors are financially very strong and earn a lot. In today's video, we are going to tell you the net worth of the couple. Actress Alia Bhatt, who started her career at a very young age, is one of the top actresses in Bollywood today. Due to her hard work, dedication, and versatile acting, she has made a lot of headlines. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all