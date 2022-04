View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are getting married today and day 2 of their wedding festivities has begun with the Haldi ceremony. The dulha and dulhan will be covered in haldi, which is said to be a purifying ritual that leaves the soon-to-be bride and groom with a glow. The couple Ranbir and Alia will then take their pheras around 2 pm today and finally become man and wife. The families have started arriving at their home Vastu for the function. Alia's mother dressed in a teal hue outfit and sister Shaheen Bhatt in a golden yellow outfit were one of the first ones to arrive, Check out the video. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: After Yash starrer gets a great response; Prabhas’ fans now eagerly await Prashanth Neel's Salaar