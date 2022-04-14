videos

Watch Next

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni arrive for the Haldi ceremony - Watch

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Bride-to-be's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen arrive at Vastu for the Haldi ceremony – Watch

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor shares cute video of the couple post their mehendi ceremony at Vastu

Entertainment News

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Amitabh Bachchan wishes soon-to-be wedded couple on behalf of team Brahmastra – watch video

Ranbir Kapoor– Alia Bhatt Wedding: From crushing on him at the age of 11 to tying the knot; Here's a complete timeline of RaAlia relationship – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story started during the shoot of Brahmastra. As this cute couple is all set to start their life together, let's take a look at their beautiful journey of how and when they met and fell in love with each other.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 14, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Ranbir-Alia timeline: It's Ranbir And Alia's wedding and netizens can't keep calm. The couple was supposed to take vows on the 14th of April but had to shift their wedding date forward to the 17th because of security reasons. They will be tying the knot with each other in RK studios in presence of a few close friends and family members. They have been in a relationship for 5 long years and have been vocal about it always. Their love story started during the shoot of Brahmastra. As this cute couple is all set to start their life together, let's take a look at their beautiful journey of how and when they met and fell in love with each other. Let's have a look at their romance timeline.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all