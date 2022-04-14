Ranbir Kapoor– Alia Bhatt Wedding: From crushing on him at the age of 11 to tying the knot; Here's a complete timeline of RaAlia relationship – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story started during the shoot of Brahmastra. As this cute couple is all set to start their life together, let's take a look at their beautiful journey of how and when they met and fell in love with each other.

Ranbir-Alia timeline: It's Ranbir And Alia's wedding and netizens can't keep calm. The couple was supposed to take vows on the 14th of April but had to shift their wedding date forward to the 17th because of security reasons. They will be tying the knot with each other in RK studios in presence of a few close friends and family members. They have been in a relationship for 5 long years and have been vocal about it always. Their love story started during the shoot of Brahmastra. As this cute couple is all set to start their life together, let's take a look at their beautiful journey of how and when they met and fell in love with each other. Let's have a look at their romance timeline.