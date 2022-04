View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is day 2 of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding and it is finally time for band, baaja, baraat. The couple is all set to take their pheras today and become husband and wife. But before that, the two will be smeared with haldi to get the perfect dulha and dulhan glow. The families of the soon-to-be-married couple have started arriving at Vastu, their Mumbai abode. Ranbir aka Dulhe Raja's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni were some of the first ones to arrive for the Haldi ceremony. While Neetu opted for a bright yellow outfit, as it is the popular go to colour on haldi ceremonies, Riddhima kept it subtle with a floral white embellished outfit. Check out the video and be part of Ranbir and Alia's wedding celebrations. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Yash-Sanjay Dutt's full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites despite Prashanth Neel's plea