View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

and 's wedding news has become the hottest topic of discussion in tinsel town right now. Ever since the reports of their wedding are out there has been a lot of speculation around their date, venue, etc. Many reports claim that the couple will get married on April 17 while some claim that they will tie the knot on April 14. As the preparations are in full swing, fans cannot contain their excitement for the D-day. Neetu Kapoor who has been constantly shooting for her dance reality show and gets papped by the shutterbugs almost every day was asked about the final dates of the wedding by the photographers. Today yet again the veteran actress was quizzed about the final date and she looked a tad bit irritated and said, "Aage badho yaar, aapko kya hai, kabhi bhi kare shaadi". This reaction of Neetu Kapoor has been receiving mixed response from netizens. Also Read - BTS: ARMY impressed with the K-Pop kings' warm gesture towards Mic Drop collaborator DJ Steve Aoki