Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more Kapoors and Bhatts reach the venue for wedding festivities

Bollywood celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were seen all decked up in beautiful dresses to attend the rumored engagement ceremony of Ranbir and Alia's engagement.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 13, 2022 5:21 PM IST

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Another big fat Bollywood is all set to happen ! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie knots at RK Studios on 17th of April. However, the couple has not said anything officially. It is rumored that the wedding festivities have begun and Ranbir and Alia are about to get engaged today. Amid this, a few big celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have been spotted in stunning shadi attire. Have a look at these pictures.

