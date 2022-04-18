videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Newlyweds get these expensive gifts from their exes

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have received some precious gifts, from Ranbir Kapoor's ex Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor, you will be surprised to know the value of these gifts.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 18, 2022 7:59 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: For the past few days, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were constantly in the headlines due to their marriage. Finally, both have tied the knot. Let us tell you that Ranbir and Alia have got many gifts in marriage. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika and Katrina Kaif, know who has given gifts worth crores to this lovely couple. Well, let us tell you that not only girlfriends, but you will also get to see the list of expensive gifts of many big Bollywood celebrities here. For more information please watch the video.

