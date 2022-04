Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Shilpa Shetty's REACTION to the couple's wedding is going VIRAL for THIS reason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

and 's wedding news has left everyone excited. No one can keep their calm until they see this beautiful pair getting hitched. While our paparazzi are trying their level best to get a maximum reaction from the members of the fraternity ahead of the couple's wedding. who was recently spotted with her family on a movie date was asked about her thoughts on Ranbir and Alia's wedding, to which her reaction was instant and said, " Abey chup baith... unki shaadi mai kya bolu". To which the papz said, " Good wishes dedo". Shilpa replied and said, " Ho jaane to shaadi". Well, everyone from the industry has the same reaction, 'Shaadi ho jaane do'. Also Read - BTS leader RM's luxurious home is nothing short of an art gallery drenched in subtle shades of modernism – view pics