Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The moment RK went down his knees, took Alia in his arms and made their relationship official – Watch

Ranbir-Alia marriage:Bollywood's much-awaited wedding is finally happening. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married to each other on the 14th of April i.e. today. They will be taking vows together at RK studios in presence of a few close friends and family. Fans are extremely happy with the news and cannot keep calm as their favorite Jodi is finally going to get married. Amid all the wedding festivities, a cute throwback video of Ranbir and Alia is going viral on the internet. In the video, the couple can be seen together at an award function and looking adorable. This was the same award function wherein they confessed their love for each other. You can see many Bollywood celebrities' reactions to the same including Deepika Padukone. Watch yourself.