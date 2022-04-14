videos

Watch Next

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding planners reveal exciting deets about their intimate shaadi, number of guests and more

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor– Alia Bhatt Wedding: From crushing on him at the age of 11 to tying the knot; Here's a complete timeline of RaAlia relationship – Watch

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni arrive for the Haldi ceremony - Watch

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Bride-to-be's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen arrive at Vastu for the Haldi ceremony – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The moment RK went down his knees, took Alia in his arms and made their relationship official – Watch

In the video, the couple can be seen together in an award function and are looking absolutely adorable. This was the same award function wherein they confessed their love for each other. You can see many Bollywood celebrities reaction on the same along with Deepika Padukone.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 14, 2022 1:48 PM IST

Ranbir-Alia marriage:Bollywood's much-awaited wedding is finally happening. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married to each other on the 14th of April i.e. today. They will be taking vows together at RK studios in presence of a few close friends and family. Fans are extremely happy with the news and cannot keep calm as their favorite Jodi is finally going to get married. Amid all the wedding festivities, a cute throwback video of Ranbir and Alia is going viral on the internet. In the video, the couple can be seen together at an award function and looking adorable. This was the same award function wherein they confessed their love for each other. You can see many Bollywood celebrities' reactions to the same including Deepika Padukone. Watch yourself.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all