Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding video, honeymoon plans, Siddhivinayak Temple visit and more latest updates about the newlyweds

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first appearance just after the marriage for the media and the fans, both of them looking extremely happy and beautiful. Have a look at the video.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding Pics:Bollywood's most adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally tied the knot and gave their first public appearance to the media. Both of them look adorable together, Did they know the further plans of the couple? Reportedly Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor will hed to Shiddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. As per reports they can also plan a celebration for their Bollywood friends in a 5-star hotel. Have a look at the video to know their honeymoon plans, and much more. Watch this video now.