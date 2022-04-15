Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt follow Rishi-Neetu; raise toast to celebrate their new journey - Check viral pictures

The pictures of their wedding festivities are insanely going viral on internet. But out of all the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt raising a toast to celebrate their new innings together is grabbing the most attention. Watch video to know why.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: The much-awaited Bollywood wedding finally happened. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The couple took vows in RK studios in an intimate ceremony. Now, after the wedding, their pictures and all the marriage festivities are going viral on the internet like anything. The newlyweds look extremely happy and cute together. There are so many pictures that are making headlines, but one of the pictures that are making rounds on the internet has caught our attention the most. In one of the viral pictures, Ranbir and Alia can be seen raising a toast to celebrate their new beautiful journey together just like Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor did when they got married. Reportedly, it is said that this is a custom and tradition of the Kapoor family. Watch viral pictures here.