View this post on Instagram A post shared by deven (@devntell)

There are a lot of times when Bollywood films are picked and called overdramatic, hyped, problematic, toxic and more. One film that received a lot of flak for being toxic is 's . There was a huge debate over the film and Shahid Kapoor's patriarchal portrayal. And now, the latest film that is called problematic is and starrer . Few firangi viewers watched the film and are calling it toxic and problematic. Watch the video and check out their reaction to the film. We wonder if Indian fans will accept these reviews by firangi viewers. Have you given it a thought? Do you agree that YJHD is a problematic film? Also Read - From BTS member V to Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities who received massive backlash for their smoking pics