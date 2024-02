Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor snapped with his baby girl Raha Kapoor at Jeh Ali Khan's birthday.

Today is the third birthday of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's beloved son Jeh Ali Khan. Many people including Aunt Karisma Kapoor also shared a post on social media for Jeh Ali Khan and wished for him a long life. Now all the guests are arriving one by one at Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party. Sonam Kapoor had reached this party some time ago with her son. During this, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were seen checking on each other's well-being. Now Jeh's maternal uncle Ranbir Kapoor has also reached the party with his daughter Raha and niece Samara. Raha Kapoor made a grand entry at Jeh Bhaiya's birthday party by sitting on Ranbir Kapoor's lap. A cute video of this period has surfaced, in which his expressions are worth seeing.