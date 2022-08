"I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off" #RanbirKapoor apologizing on his comment WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/6b3bBUPIsh — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) August 24, 2022

has finally apologised for his comment over wifey Alia Bhatt's weight during pregnancy. The actor was present in Chennai to promote his film where he was questioned about how Alia's fans and the netizens weren't happy with his 'joke' over wifey Alia Bhatt's weight. Ranbir addressed the trolling and apologised for his very bad sense of humour. The Brahmastra star said he loves his wife before she entered his life and would never do something to hurt her. He even mentioned how Alia laughed off when he informed her of being trolled for his 'joke' on her weight.