On Monday, October 3rd, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and co-actor Mouni Roy visited a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in traditional Indian attire.

The Brahmastra trio visit the Durga puja pandal: On Monday, October 3rd, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and co-actor Mouni Roy visited a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai. The puja was organized by Ayan Mukerji's family. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in traditional Indian attire where he wore a white kurta-pyjama with a light blue Nehru jacket. Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in an Indian outfit. Mouni Roy also looks beautiful in a white color saree along with a statement necklace. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, and Jaya Bachchan, among others, were spotted at the Durga Puja pandal. Rani looked gorgeous in a golden-colored saree. Watch video.