Ranbir Kapoor Last Night Birthday Bash: Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 today, September 28. The actor celebrated his birthday last night with close friends and family. Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, and others attended Ranbir Kapoor's birthday celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor has been in the Bollywood industry for 15 years now. He debuted with the movie Saawariya, and after the movie, he did not stop. She has done many successful movies like Wake Up Sid, Sanju, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and the recently released Brahmastra. The paparazzi captured all-stars who attended the celebration. Let's watch the video to see the inside video and pictures.