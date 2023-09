Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is a captivating journey that has captured the hearts of fans. Watch the video to know more about it.

This power couple of Bollywood has been setting hearts aflutter with their undeniable chemistry and adorable moments. Ranbir Kapoor, the heartthrob with his charming persona, and Alia Bhatt, the talented and versatile actress, make a truly magical pair. Their love saga began on the sets of their film "Brahmastra," where their on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life connection. The sparks between them were undeniable, and soon, they became the talk of the town. What makes their love story even more enchanting is their unwavering support for each other. They have been each other's pillars of strength through thick and thin, celebrating successes together and standing by each other during challenging times.