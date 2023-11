Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor winning hearts with his sweetest gesture towards his wife Alia Bhatt's family.

Ranbir Kapoor is right now winning the hearts of Alia Bhatt’s fans all over again after this video. In the video, you can see Ranbir being the doting son-in-law and brother-in-law after he graciously sees off Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan after their family dinner. While Alia happily adores him for his sweet gesture towards her family, Ranbir Kapoor gives his husband goals and how to achieve them. Ranbir is also the highest-achieving father, as after having daughter Raha Kapoor, he is head over heels in love with her and cannot even spend a day without talking to her little one. On the professional front, Ranbir is awaiting his most talked-about film, Animal.