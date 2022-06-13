Ranbir Kapoor on life after marriage, ‘Alia and I still haven’t realised...' – Deets inside

Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April. Although people were eager to know about the life of both of them post-marriage. Ranbir Kapoor finally opened up on his life post-marriage.

Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt on April 14, and the marriage of both of them made a lot of headlines. The love story of the two reportedly started on the sets of Brahmastra, and after 5 years of dating each other, the two tied the knot. Now in such a situation, people were eager to know about the life of both of them post-marriage. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his life after his marriage to his wife Alia Bhatt. Watch the video to know more.