videos

Watch Next

Videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs who HIKED their fees post success of their movies

Videos

Brahmastra song Kumkumala: SS Rajamouli unveils the teaser of Kesariya's Telugu version; fans get new glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt chemistry

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to a fan who screamed 'I Love You' at a celebrity football match in Dubai will make your hearts melt [WATCH VIDEO]

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Did Ranbir Kapoor host a bachelor party ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt? Aditya Roy Kapur spills the beans

Ranbir Kapoor on life after marriage, ‘Alia and I still haven’t realised...' – Deets inside

Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April. Although people were eager to know about the life of both of them post-marriage. Ranbir Kapoor finally opened up on his life post-marriage.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 13, 2022 11:33 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt on April 14, and the marriage of both of them made a lot of headlines. The love story of the two reportedly started on the sets of Brahmastra, and after 5 years of dating each other, the two tied the knot. Now in such a situation, people were eager to know about the life of both of them post-marriage. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his life after his marriage to his wife Alia Bhatt. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all