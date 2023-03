Ranbir Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Karan Johar slayed their airport looks in black leather jackets and outfits. Watch Entertainment Videos

Celebs Airport Look: Ranbir Kapoor made head turn at the airport with his rugged look, sporting a huge beard, a leather jacket, and black jeans. Tamannaah Bhatia also opted for a black leather jacket as she stepped out at the airport. Karan Johar was seen donning a black outfit as well. These Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress with their airport fashion and continue to serve as major style inspirations for their fans.