Deepika Padukone revealed on Koffee With Karan that Ranbir Kapoor admitted to her that he was cheating on her, not just on Him, but also on Ranveer Singh, who was dating someone else at the time Deepika was dating him. Watch entertainment videos.

Bollywood actors who admitted to cheating on their partners: Fans always follow their favorite celebrities, and they want to know every single detail about them. The best detail fans want to know about their favorite one is its love relationship. Many big celebs opened up about their romantic relationships and breakups as well. Deepika Padukone revealed on Koffee With Karan that Ranbir Kapoor admitted to her that he was cheating on her, not just on Him, but also on Ranveer Singh, who was dating someone else at the time Deepika was dating him. Well, it's very interesting to learn which Bollywood actors have admitted to cheating on their partners. Watch entertainment videos.