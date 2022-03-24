Ranbir Kapoor to star in New upcoming film 'Animal', Is story different from Kabir Singh? Watch

Sandeep had shared the teaser of the film earlier which revealed that the film will have a great plot-line and will be action-packed as well. Animal is scheduled to it the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor to star in Animal: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to be seen in his upcoming action-drama Animal. It is said that he will be playing an intense dark character. Th film will also feature Big Bollywood actors like Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The film is directed by poplar South Indian Cinema director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Sandeep had shared the teaser of the film earlier which revealed that the film will have a great plot-line and will be action-packed as well. Animal is scheduled to it the theatres on August 11, 2023. However, Checkout our latest video to get more details on the upcoming film.