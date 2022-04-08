videos

Watch Next

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani called a 'problematic' and 'toxic' film by firangi viewers - watch viral video

Videos

Animal: Amid wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor OPENS Up on his physical transformation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film – Watch

Videos

When Alia Bhatt's public proposal to Ranbir Kapoor got a reaction from his exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone - watch VIRAL video

Videos

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor begin work on their upcoming film – Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party guest list is out ! Ayan Mukherjee to Arjun Kapoor will join the party— Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to host a bachelor party, the guest list of which is already out ! Reportedly, the party will be attended by a few close friends of Ranbir Kapoor. Checkout video to know who all will be attending Ranbir's bachelor party.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 8, 2022 8:30 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor bachelor party: The news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has created a buzz on the social media. As per reports, the couple will be taking vows in the mid of April. The will be tying knot in presence of a few guests and close family members and friends in Chembur, Mumbai. The duo came close during the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmastra and fell in love. This is indeed a good news for all the fans out there who were eagerly waiting for their much-awaited wedding to happen. Amid all these wedding news on social media, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to host a bachelor party, the guest list of which is already out ! Reportedly, the party will be attended by a few close friends of Ranbir Kapoor. Checkout video to know who all will be attending Ranbir's bachelor party.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all