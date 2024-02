Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's niece recently snapped with her mother Riddhima Kapoor at the airport.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor comes from a film background. Both Ranbir Kapoor's mother and father have done good work in the Bollywood industry and have created their own identity. But if we talk about his sister Riddhima Kapoor, she often stays away from the limelight. However, many times he has been seen posing with his family in parties. Recently Riddhima Kapoor was spotted at the airport with her daughter. It was not Riddhima Kapoor but her daughter who caught everyone's attention at the airport. In fact, their daughter was seen posing fiercely for the media. Not only this, the mother-daughter duo has impressed people a lot. Ranbir Kapoor's niece is also an expert in posing like him. This video of both is going viral on social media. For more information please watch the video.