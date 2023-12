Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lin. The marriage of both of them ...

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lin. The marriage of both of them made a lot of headlines and people were eagerly waiting for their reception. The actor has organized a reception party for his industry friends in Mumbai today in which many famous faces of Bollywood can be spotted. Randeep Hooda and his wife entered the event in a very stylish style. While Lin was seen in a red saree, Randeep choose black for the event. The looks of both were striking. Randeep has posed fiercely for the paps with his wife. For more information please watch the video.