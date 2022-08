Randeep Hooda is a well-known Bollywood actor who has worked in several movies like Kick, Highway, and others. On the occasion of his birthday, let's know about his fitness secrets.

Randeep Hooda Fitness Secrets: Randeep Hooda is a well-known Bollywood actor who has worked in several movies like Kick, Highway, and others. He is an extremely talented actor, and he is also very passionate about his work. He makes sure whatever role he is playing has to be perfect. Hooda is known not only for his acting skills but also for his fitness routine. Randeep Hooda loves to work out, but he is not a big fan of six-pack abs even though he doesn't like bulky physics. He likes to work out alone in the gym. His focus is not to build a huge body; instead, he believes in core strength and that one should have an agile body. On the occasion of his birthday, let's know more about his fitness secrets.