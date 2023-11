Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to get married on November 29 in Imphal. The groom has now ...

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to get married on November 29 in Imphal. The groom has now reached the wedding venue, decked in a traditional Manipuri outfit. An inside video from the wedding ceremony is out which has Lin dressed as a beautiful Manipuri bride. Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend Lin Laishram are in Imphal for their wedding. The couple are getting married as per Meitei rituals today. The first glimpse of Randeep from the wedding venue is out. Clad in white, the actor turned into a perfect Manipuri groom as he was seen surrounded by his family and relatives and Lin dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. Watch the video to know more .