Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are truly an evergreen couple who know how to steal the spotlight wherever they ...

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are truly an evergreen couple who know how to steal the spotlight wherever they go. At the recent event, they looked absolutely fresh and radiant as they greeted the paparazzi with their signature charm and grace.

Ratna Pathak Shah was a vision in a stunning blue saree that perfectly complemented her elegant persona. The color accentuated her natural beauty and added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah looked dapper in a beige formal suit that exuded timeless elegance. The well-tailored suit highlighted his charismatic personality and showcased his impeccable fashion sense. Together, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah make a power couple that continues to inspire and captivate audiences with their effortless charm and everlasting love. Watch the video to know more.