Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has organized a reception party for his industry friends in Mumbai today. Many big Bollywood stars were spotted in the party. Bollywood couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were also spotted in a very stylish style at the function. Both were looking amazing in black outfits. Tamannaah Bhatia was looking very beautiful in black printed saree. The couple has posed fiercely for the paps. The chemistry between the two was clearly visible. Let us tell you that actor Randeep Hooda has recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Lin. The marriage of both was much talked about. For more information please watch the video