Urvashi Rautela set the red carpet ablaze with her absolutely stunning red ensemble. Urvashi chose a jaw-dropping red gown that perfectly accentuated her figure and showcased her impeccable fashion sense. The gown featured intricate embellishments and a flowing train that added a touch of elegance to the overall look. The plunging neckline and figure-hugging silhouette exuded confidence and glamour. Complementing her ensemble, Urvashi opted for minimalistic yet eye-catching accessories. Her makeup was on point, with a flawless complexion, a bold red lip, and perfectly defined eyes. As Urvashi walked down the red carpet, all eyes were on her. She radiated confidence and grace, capturing the attention of everyone in attendance. Her stunning red ensemble truly made a statement and showcased her impeccable sense of style. She truly knows how to set the red carpet on fire. Watch the video to know more.