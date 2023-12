Randeep Hooda is setting major husband goals as he opens the car gate for his wife Lin. The couple was ...

Randeep Hooda is setting major husband goals as he opens the car gate for his wife Lin. The couple was spotted at the airport, all set for their romantic New Year holidays. In this heartwarming gesture, Randeep showed his love and care for his wife by ensuring she had a smooth entry into the car. His chivalry and thoughtfulness melted hearts and left onlookers in awe.

As they prepared for their New Year getaway, Randeep and Lin looked effortlessly stylish. Randeep sported a cool and casual look, while Lin exuded elegance in her travel attire. Their chemistry and happiness were palpable, making them the perfect couple to kickstart the new year with love and togetherness. Fans couldn't help but admire Randeep's caring nature and appreciate the strong bond he shares with his wife. The couple's airport appearance has sparked excitement and anticipation for their romantic holiday, leaving everyone curious about their destination and the memories they will create together.