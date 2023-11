Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend Lin Laishram were recently spotted together, adding fuel to the wedding rumors.The couple was seen ...

Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend Lin Laishram were recently spotted together, adding fuel to the wedding rumors.The couple was seen stepping out for a lunch date, and the paparazzi managed to snap some photos of them.It's always exciting when celebrities are seen together, especially when there are rumors swirling around.Randeep and Lin have shared a committed relationship for quite some time.It's been reported that the couple is set to tie the knot by the end of November, planning for an intimate ceremony attended solely by close friends and family.Watch the video to know more.