Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, along with their families, visited the Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort. It's so heartwarming to hear that Randeep expressed his excitement about embracing Manipuri traditions during the upcoming wedding ceremony. It shows a lot of respect and appreciation for the bride's heritage. Participating in the traditions of the Meitei community is truly significant, and it's wonderful to see Randeep acknowledging that. I'm sure it will be a beautiful and memorable wedding ceremony. The couple made their relationship official two years back. Randeep Hooda was seen at the GQ Awards with Lin Laishram. People congratulated the about to be wedded couple on social media. The actor has been having a great run on OTT with shows like CAT, Inspector Avinash and Extraction. He is busy making his movie, Savarkar which sees him as a director for the first time ever. Ankita Lokhande is the leading lady of the movie. We extend our congratulations to Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram for a happy future ahead.