Rani Mukerji Birthday: Rani Mukerji, born in 1978, belongs to a family of talented names in the Bollywood industry. Despite having connections, she initially had no interest in acting and turned down many roles. However, she later accepted a role in "Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat," which unfortunately bombed at the box office. Throughout her career, Mukerji has acted in various movies and given impeccable performances. Her top 10 performances in Hindi Cinema include Black, Veer Zaara, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, No One Killed Jessica, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Yuva, Mardaani, and Mardaani 2. Watch Entertainment Videos.